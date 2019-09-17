A man was killed when he was struck by a train near Mannford early Tuesday afternoon.
The man, whose name has not been released, was struck by a BNSF train about 3:20 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The collision occured on the tracks near 262nd West Avenue just north of Oklahoma 51 and just east of Mannford. The train was comprised of four engines and 81 cars. The conductor and engineer were not injured.
What led to the collision remains under investigation, according to the report.