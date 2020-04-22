Tulsa police stood off with a homicide suspect for four hours Wednesday at Route 66 motel.
Officers with the fugitive warrants unit were tipped off that Mitchell Folsom, 44, was at the Desert Hills Motel, located in the 5200 block of East 11th Street. Tulsa Police spokeswoman Jeanne Pierce said that a woman came out of the motel room when police arrived.
"She stated that he had a weapon and that he was not coming out," Pierce said. "We attempted for several hours to get him to come out."
The department's Special Operations Team eventually deployed to the motel and used various tools, which Pierce declined to specify, to coax Folsom out. At one point, the team maneuvered their armored vehicle to the room's door or window with a ram extended from the armored vehicle.
A large plume of smoke, presumably tear gas, came from the room after special operations team officers breached the door.
Folsom eventually surrendered after four hours, police said. Pierce said he would be taken for decontamination and questioning by detectives.
Folsom was wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing on April 12, Pierce said. Police previously said in a news release that officers were dispatched that evening to a home in the 2400 block of North Birmingham Place, where they found Jimmy Johnson, 40, dead of a stab wound to his chest.
Detectives learned Johnson had been involved in an altercation with another man, allegedly Folsom, police previously said.
Folsom was paroled for a Tulsa County conviction April 8 and discharged from Union City Community Corrections, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman said.
Folsom received a three-year sentence Oct. 14 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He received credit for about six months he served in the Tulsa County jail before entering a guilty plea in the case.
On April 17, Tulsa County prosecutors charged Folsom with first-degree murder. He was wanted for a $1 million bond.