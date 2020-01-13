The man convicted of shooting a police officer at a QuikTrip standoff in 2018 was sentenced in Tulsa County District Court on Monday to 105 years in state Department of Corrections custody.
Judge William Musseman imposed the jury's recommendation from John Terry Chatman Jr.'s trial in December: 40 years for the shooting of Lt. Mike Parsons, 30 years each for the shootings at officers Danny Bean and Michael Cawiezell, and five years for possessing a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Chatman, 36, refused officer's commands to get out of a van during a traffic stop in July 2018 at the QuikTrip at 4950 S. Harvard Ave. After a pepper ball was fired into the van, he shot indiscriminately, striking Parsons, who continued commanding the scene and later recovered.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said two of Parsons' three daughters delivered victim impact statements to Chatman in court Monday, along with Parsons and Cawiezell, and they were particularly moving.
“It’s a horrible thing to imagine a person shooting at a police officer, but to read the statements of those officers' family members took it to another level for me," Kunzweiler said. "The stress these families go through every day is the untold story of police officers everywhere, and I’m proud of the service they do to protect all of us.”
Chatman's sentences will run consecutively, save for a one-year sentence to the Tulsa County jail for obstructing an officer, and Kunzweiler said he doesn't think Chatman should "ever breath free air again."
Chatman escaped a life sentence in federal court in May 2019. The father of seven pleaded with U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan and was sentenced instead to 40 years in federal prison.
In a handwritten letter then to Eagan, Chatman asked for forgiveness and thanked the police.
“I would like to add … with all I went through in being shot four times, that with all the oppertunity ya’ll had, that I appreciate you not killing me,” Chatman wrote then.