Prosecutors in Escambia County, Florida, filed a second-degree murder charge against a Mannford police officer accused of killing his police chief in a hotel room.
Michael Nealey is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller in a room at the Hilton Hotel in Pensacola Beach, Florida. Nealey made a video appearance in Escambia County District Court on Tuesday afternoon and has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.
Nealey remains in the Escambia County Jail on $1.5 million bond, according to jail records.
Officers responded to the beachfront hotel about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to what was initially reported as an unknown problem, according to an arrest report. The first arriving sheriff's deputy reportedly found paramedics treating Nealey before transporting him to a Pensacola hospital.
Another deputy reportedly found Miller lying unresponsive on the floor with Nealey lying a short distance away and mumbling incoherently. A hotel maintenance worker came to the room after a noise complaint and after entering for a welfare check, saw Nealey sitting on top of Miller on the floor, according to an arrest report.
Two other guests at the hotel reportedly heard noises from the room, including what one described as a "roaring" noise and a man yelling "stop it, Mike" several times. Another guest heard laughing and yelling from the officers' rooms for several hours before asking for a room change at the front desk, according to the report.
Deputies observed Miller's face had been beaten and his right eye swollen, but found no other apparent injuries, according to an arrest report. Nealey's nose and lip were injured when he hit the floor after the maintenance man reportedly pulled him off of Miller. Nealey's right hand was also reportedly swollen and red.
The two were reportedly in Florida for a law enforcement conference.