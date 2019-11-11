Mannford's police chief was killed in Florida over the weekend, and a Mannford police officer is jailed on a homicide complaint in connection to his death, Florida authorities said.
Mannford police officer Michael Nealey was booked into the Escambia County jail Monday morning about 10 hours after county deputies responded to the Hilton on Pensacola Beach and found Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller dead.
Amber Southard, the chief public information officer for the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff's Office, said Miller likely died from injures suffered in a physical altercation with Nealey.
Southard said the two were attending a law enforcement training event, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Nealey is held without bond. His mugshot was unavailable.
