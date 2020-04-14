OKLAHOMA CITY — General Revenue Fund collections in March were $494.6 million, down 2.8% from March 2019.
“Although we have yet to see the full impact of $20 per barrel oil, it is clear from dropping sales and use tax collections that our economy is beginning to feel the pain,” said Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steve Harpe. “This compounded with COVID-19 ‘stay at home’ requirements and extended IRS tax filing deadlines, we expect to see the greatest impact to collections over these last remaining months of fiscal year 2020 and into the upcoming fiscal year.
“Income tax collections have helped prop up GRF totals to this point but are projected to take heavy losses beginning in April. The last three months of the fiscal year account for one-third of the general revenue collections. Heavy losses in these months will have a significant impact on revenue.”
Total income tax collections of $186.6 million were $45.4 million, or 32.1%, above the prior year. Individual income tax collections of $174 million were $46.5 million, or 36.5%, above the prior year.
Corporate income tax collections of $12.6 million were $1.1 million, or 8.2%, below the prior year. Sales tax collections of $165.1 million were $8.6 million, or 5%, below the prior year.
Gross production tax collections of $59.8 million were $14.3 million, or 19.3%, below the prior year. Natural gas collections of $18 million were $15.8 million, or 46.8%, below the prior year.
Oil collections of $41.8 million were $1.5 million, or 3.8%, above the prior year. Motor vehicle tax collections of $2.8 million were $15.1 million, or 84.6%, below the prior year.
Other revenue collections of $80.3 million were $21.6 million, or 21.2%, below the prior year.
As state government’s main operating fund, the GRF is the key indicator of state government’s fiscal status and the predominant funding source for the annual appropriated state budget.
General Revenue Fund collections are revenues that remain for the appropriated state budget after rebates, refunds, other mandatory apportionment and after sales and use taxes are remitted back to municipalities.
In contrast, gross collections, reported by the state treasurer, are all revenues remitted to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.