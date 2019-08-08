Three armed men robbed a medical marijuana dispensary early Thursday evening, absconding with money and marijuana from the business.
Three individuals arrived about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to the High Class dispensary, located in the 6100 block of South 33rd West Avenue, according to a Tulsa police news release.
The trio, wearing black ski masks and hooded jackets, rushed in and ordered the dispensary owner to the floor. The robbers took the owner's cellphone, cash and a backpack filled with marijuana before fleeing in a black SUV.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.