Mayes County man arrested after reportedly beating girlfriend to death
Authorities arrested a man who reportedly bludgeoned his girlfriend to death with a hammer at a Mayes County home.
Deputies were called Wednesday to a residence in response to a report that a man had killed a woman with a hammer, a Mayes County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
During an investigation at the scene, authorities found 52-year-old Kimmy Jo Stipes dead inside the residence, the release said. Deputies later arrested Harvey Dale Murphy, 37, who was taken into custody on a first-degree murder complaint, Mayes County Detention Center records show.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will assist with the case. The state Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the cause and manner of Stipes’ death, authorities said.