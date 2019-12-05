One person died in a double-shooting in Mayes County on Wednesday, Sheriff Mike Reed reported.
Ronald Leon Furr II, 42, likely shot his wife in the back before turning the gun on himself in a domestic dispute in Spavinaw, Reed said.
Furr's wife was in stable condition at a Tulsa hospital Thursday morning, Reed said. Furr died of his wounds.
Reed said Furr's wife originally called in a verbal domestic dispute about 9:30 p.m. from the 10800 block of East 440 Road, but later called back and told deputies they no longer needed to respond and everything was OK.
Following protocol, deputies continued to head toward the address to ensure that was true, but before they reached the home, the wife called back and said she had been shot in the back, Reed said.
Deputies were familiar with the residence, Reed said, and had visited many times for disturbances.
Reed said the shooting remains under investigation, but it's likely assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and evidence provided by the medical examiner will confirm investigators' preliminary findings.