A Tulsa police major’s comments on a local radio show Tuesday drew condemnation from Mayor G.T. Bynum and others on Wednesday.
“I want to believe he didn’t intend to say what he did, but what he did say goes against everything we are trying to achieve in community policing,” Bynum wrote in a Facebook post.
Tulsa Police Maj. Travis Yates spoke on the Pat Campbell Show on Talk Radio 1170 on Tuesday. He discussed "Defund the Police," chokeholds, police relations and policy. He denied the existence of systemic racism several times during the show.
"They can't give you specifics, and as I said earlier, (systemic racism) doesn't exist. ... When you look at something that's systematic, you have to look at the overall compounded data," Yates said, referencing U.S. Attorney General William Barr's statements about racism and policing. "Now, we're not saying there's not individual racist police officers; that'd be stupid."
Yates also spoke with Campbell about the topic of officer-involved shootings.
"By the way, all the research on this says ... we're shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed," Yates said, later telling Tulsa World he was referencing controversial research from an economist, as well as a conservative commentator and the National Academy of Sciences.
The Tulsa Police Department’s Black Officers Coalition has called a news conference for 1:30 p.m. to address Yates’ comments.
Watch the video:
In his Facebook post, Bynum said Yates “does not speak for my administration, for the Tulsa Police Department, or the City of Tulsa. His comments are under review by the Chief’s Office.”
Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Bynum did not respond Wednesday morning to requests for comments.
“And if he didn’t mean to make the statement in the way it has been received, he owes Tulsans a clarification and an apology,” the mayor stated on social media.
Yates said on Campbell's show that he has received at least two death threats.
"I think that we need to have a healthy debate on that," Yates said in an interview with the Tulsa World. "We have to leave the tension at the door and just have an honest dialog."
In a prepared statement on Yates' Facebook page, he states that news coverage of his statements "does not reflect my hypothetical discussion of statistics based on the research of others."
Yates condemned notions that he advocates for more police violence against people of color.
"This is plainly false and factually inaccurate," Yates said in the statement. "And to think that beyond a discussion of comparative statistics that I would suggest that the 'police should actually be shooting' anyone is simply outrageous."
Marq Lewis, a community activist with We the People Oklahoma, previously called for Yates' resignation in 2016 and calls for it again.
"When people listen to Travis Yates, they see a representation of the Tulsa Police Department," Lewis said.
Lewis criticized Yates' statements for emphasizing statistics about people of color in lieu of a broader look at data and facts.
"He may not be the trigger finger, but he is certainly giving people the power to go out there and shoot and the mentality that black people are criminals," Lewis said.
Yates has previously faced criticism for an editorial he published in 2016 stating that police are "at war." In an interview with the Tulsa World on Wednesday, Yates said he wrote the piece following the slayings of police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He said the article was not meant to imply that police are at war with Black Lives Matter protesters.
Yates stressed during the Tulsa World interview that his statements were made as an individual and that the Tulsa Police Department should be insulated from them.