The three-day filing period for municipal offices began Monday with Mayor G.T. Bynum and 12 other candidates submitting paperwork to the Tulsa County Election Board.
Bynum, Auditor Cathy Carter and eight of nine city councilors have said they intend to seek re-election.
Other incumbents filing Monday included Carter and Councilors Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4), Cass Fahler (District 5), Connie Dodson (District 6) and Phil Lakin (District 8).
Bynum, McKee and Dodson each drew challengers.
Perennial mayoral candidate Paul Tay filed to run against Bynum. In District 4, Landry Miller will oppose McKee, and Christian Bengel will challenge Dodson for the District 6 seat.
Miller describes himself as an actor, standup comedian and writer on his Twitter account. Bengel is a businessman and former member of the U.S. Army, according to his website.
Chad Ferguson filed for the District 7 seat held by Lori Decter Wright. Ferguson is the director of sales and development at an insurance company.
Also filing Monday was businessman and educator Jerry Goodwin, who will challenge District 1 Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. Goodwin was one of several candidates who ran against Hall-Harper in 2018.
City Council Chairman Ben Kimbro, who represents District 9, is the only councilor not seeking reelection. On Monday, Lee Ann Crosby became the first person to file paperwork to fill his seat. Crosby is CEO of Just A Push Foundation.
Candidates for municipal offices can file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. The fee is $50.
The general election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff, if needed, to occur Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn in in December.
City councilors and the city auditor serve two-year terms. The mayor serves a four-year term.
FEATURED VIDEO