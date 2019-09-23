Golfers concerned that the city of Tulsa had appraisals of the Page Belcher golf courses done with the intent of selling the land for another use can rest easy.
Mayor G.T. Bynum says that’s not happening.
“The goal that I think everyone in this process shares is that we want to improve the golf experience at city-owned golf courses,” Bynum said. “And there has been no discussion that I am aware of of doing anything that would discontinue the utilization of those properties as golf courses.”
He added that the city “hasn’t had any serious discussions with anyone about selling golf courses.”
The Tulsa World last week reported that the city had appraisals done on the Olde Page and Stone Creek golf courses. The courses, known collectively as Page Belcher, are two of the four public golf courses owned by the city. The others are at Mohawk Park.
Park and Recreation Director Anna America told the World that the appraisals were part of a larger fact-finding effort to assess the status of the golf courses and options for how they could be operated in the future.
“My hope would be that somebody would come to us and say, ‘Why, we would love to run a public golf course here, and we’re going to take great care of it, and everyone is going to love it,’ ” America said. “And they would pay the appraised value, and we could take that money and put it somewhere else.”
She said there were no plans to develop the land for commercial purposes but acknowledged that one idea presented to the city called for commercial development on the Page Belcher property south of 71st Street.
Bynum said he is not proposing any potential outcome from the ongoing golf course discussions but that any that come forward should be founded on a clear understanding of the existing situation and the potential options for the future.
“If you are going to go through a process where you are trying to look at all the options and you want to involve lots of stakeholders, then you need to know what your facts are before you do that,” the mayor said. “And that’s what this was really in the early stages of that process trying to do.”
The city’s decision not to provide a specific funding allocation for its golf courses in the proposed $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal has prompted renewed discussion of what the city plans to do with the properties.
At a public meeting last month, America joined City Councilors Jeannie Cue and Vanessa Hall-Harper in encouraging golfers to create a golf committee to advocate for and raise funds on behalf of the golf courses.
America said Monday that she is also working with the Mayor’s Office to create an internal advisory board to participate in the discussions to ensure the courses’ long-term viability.
The advisory board members include Ken MacLeod, publisher, Golf Oklahoma magazine; Nick Sidorakis, general manager, Southern Hills Country Club; Randy Heckenkemper, golf course designer and consultant; Pat Connelly, former city budget official and avid golfer; and a community representative.
“By tapping into some people who really understand and value golf, and specifically municipal golf courses and the challenges they face, we can make sure we are using the limited resources in the smartest way possible and are making the best decisions around managing the city’s courses,” America said.
Bynum said he doesn’t know what the best path forward is.
“That is why I think the group that has been established is so important and why we are trying to give that group the information they need to make informed decisions,” he said.
The city’s golf courses have been operated and managed by Billy Casper Golf since 2008. In fiscal year 2017, the golf courses lost approximately $170,000 on revenues of $2.8 million. In 2018, the golf courses lost approximately $252,000 on revenues of nearly $2.6 million.
In the city’s current fiscal year budget — which is separate from the proposed Improve Our Tulsa renewal package — the city is providing the golf courses $167,000 in operational and short-term capital funding.
The city recently increased this fiscal year’s funding for the golf courses, America said, adding $252,000 for four mowers.
Bynum said everyone agrees that the city’s golf courses “are not what we would want them to be.”
What’s less clear is how to fix that problem. That’s why, Bynum said, it’s imperative to have all the necessary information, including land appraisals, to make a decision.
“I would be willing to bet that we (at the city) don’t have a single week that goes by where we don’t do an appraisal of a piece of property,” he said. “We do appraisals so we understand what the value of things that the city has may be, and that helps us make decisions.”
Bynum said it’s his understanding that all parties involved in the golf course discussions want the city to come up with a plan to improve the courses and that all options should be examined.
“And if we don’t want to do that, if we want to just not have all the facts and just say, ‘Well, we should put more money into them, and that is the only option,’ well, we can do that,” he said. “If that’s what the councilors would be more comfortable with, we can do that. I don’t think that is very creative or giving all the potential options that could be out there.”
