Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday presented the City Council with a proposed ordinance that would create an Office of the Independent Monitor.
The OIM was first pitched by the mayor in January as a tool that would help officers build trust with the community they serve. At the time, the mayor noted that certain segments of the community don’t trust the Police Department.
A Gallup survey commissioned by the city last year found that only 18 percent of black residents trust Tulsa’s Police Department a lot.
Fifty-three percent of blacks, meanwhile, disagree or strongly disagree that police treat people like them fairly. That figure is twice the percentage of Hispanics who feel the same way and three times the percentage of whites who feel that way, according to the report.
The OIM as outlined in the ordinance would review police use-of-force incidents; review best practices and make policy recommendations; and conduct community outreach.
“The idea of this (OIM program) here in Tulsa, not in any other city … is focused on providing an independent review of Internal Affairs investigations that we believe benefit both officers and citizens,” Bynum told councilors.
A key element of the OIM’s policy efforts will be to assess the effectiveness of the city’s community policing program and provide recommendations to improve it.
“I think it’s important we have an independent group, not the Mayor’s Office, not the Police Department, looking at it and being able to tell the Police Department, the Mayor’s Office, the council and others, here’s what you are doing well and here’s where you need to improve.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance in the next two weeks with the goal of implementing the OIM by Jan. 1, 2020.
Here are the highlights of the proposed ordinance presented to city councilors on Wednesday.
How the OIM will be hired: A six-person screening committee led by the chairperson of the Citizen Oversight Board would recommend three to five candidates. The mayor could select a candidate or reject all of them, at which time the committee would recommended more candidates.
The screening committee would include, but not be limited to, city councilors and representatives of law enforcement and the judiciary.
Neither the monitor, nor any of his staff, shall be employees or reserve officers of the Tulsa Police Department or have family who are serving or have served in the department.
Citizen Oversight Board: Eleven members appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council. One member from each council district and two at-large members.
Board members cannot be employees of the city or relatives of Tulsa Police Department personnel.
The purpose of the board is to provide oversight of OIM and make recommendations to the mayor and police chief.
The Citizens Board will meet 10 times a year with a representative of OIM, hold at least three town hall meetings, and meet with the chief of police quarterly.
All meetings will be open to the public.
The board would publish an annual report that summarizes its work, assesses the OIM's performance, detail residents' concerns, and makes recommendations.
Board members will serve three-year terms.
The Citizens Board will not be conducting investigations of use-of-force incidents or of police officers.
Use-of-Force Reviews: The OIM reviews are intended to ensure the police Internal Affairs investigations are conducted properly and thoroughly.
The OIM will have the option of conducting the reviews internally, or hiring an outside agency to do the reviews.
The OIM will have 10 days to review Internal Affairs’ reviews of use-of-force incidents. If the review is not completed within 10 days, the IA investigation will be considered to have been done properly.
The OIM’s review will be sent to the police chief.
Once the Internal Affairs investigation is completed, OIM will have access to all information and documents by IA to conduct its investigation.
Public access to use-of-force reviews: The reviews will not be made public. However, the OIM’s annual report will include summaries of OIM use-of-force reviews and whether the Police Department acted on its findings.
Use-of-force incidents to be reviewed:
1) Any shooting or use of deadly force involving Tulsa Police Department sworn personnel, whether duty-related or not; 2) any in-custody death; 3) any duty-related incident during which, or as a result of which, anyone dies; 4) any use-of-force by TPD sworn officer resulting in a complaint to TPD by person subject to use of force, or their legal representative; 5) any incident where a sworn officer, or a reserve officer, while on duty, are investigated for or charged with a felony; 6) any incident, whether by a sworn officer or a reserve, on duty or not, is charged with a misdemeanor or local law violation in which use of force or threatened use of force are a component of the alleged offense.
The OIM would also review any other internal investigation of possible misconduct by sworn officers when requested by the mayor.
Officer Discipline: The OIM has no authority to recommend or impose discipline.