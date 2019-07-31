OKLAHOMA CITY — Supporters of an initiative petition seeking to expand Medicaid began gathering signatures on Wednesday.
The group Oklahomans Decide Healthcare has been pushing to get the required signatures needed to get State Question 802 on the ballot.
Approximately 177,958 signatures must be turned in to the Secretary of State’s Office by Oct. 28, said Amber England, a spokeswoman for Oklahomans Decide Healthcare.
England said specific locations for circulating the petition have yet to be publicly announced but will be posted on social media at the Yes on 802 Facebook and Twitter accounts and Yeson802.org.
The group expects to use volunteer circulators, but could use paid circulators if necessary, England said.
“It allows the state to expand the Medicaid pool in Oklahoma up to 138 percent of the poverty level,” England said of SQ 802.
According to her organization, the measure would ensure that an additional 200,000 people get covered.
It would also help individuals making less than $17,000 a year or a family of three making less than $29,000 a year, according to Oklahomans Decide Health Care.
If passed, it would bring in $9 federal dollars for every $1 in state funds, England said. It would take effect no later than July 2021.
Because it seeks to amend the Oklahoma Constitution, SQ 802 requires a higher threshold of signatures than an initiative seeking to make a statutory change. The figure required is 15 percent of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election.
The previous figure was 123,725 signatures, but it was based on a lower voter turnout.
Voters on June 26, 2018, approved State Question 788, a statutory change to allow medical marijuana.
Since it was a statutory change, it required a lower percentage of signatures — 8% — than what is required to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot.
The previous requirement was 65,987 signatures. The new threshold is 94,911 signatures.
The signature-gathering is taking place as a legislative working group tries to come up with an Oklahoma plan.
Members of the legislative working group were announced Monday.
It comes after lawmakers for years refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, saying the state could not afford it and that the federal match may be reduced later.
“I think it will be interesting to watch what comes out of that working group,” England said. “For almost a decade, the Legislature has yet to come up with a plan to bring back all the federal dollars we are losing every year.”
The initiative petition effort will continue unless the working group comes up with a plan to maximize the match, she said.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the working group will not just look at Medicaid, but also ways to make health care more affordable and increase access rates in underserved areas.
Anything lawmakers might consider would come before a potential vote on the state question, Treat said.
“I don’t think we can sit here and do nothing and wait and see if the petition gets enough signatures to go on the ballot and wait and see what the outcome of a potential ballot vote would be,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “I think the Legislature needs to be proactive.”
