The death of a Tulsa inmate awaiting execution in early June was natural, according to a medical examiner's report released Wednesday.
Shelton Jackson, convicted in 1997 of murdering his girlfriend and severely beating her toddler son before leaving him to die in the crawl space of an abandoned house, died June 6 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the 46-year-old died naturally of cardiovascular disease caused by plaque build up in his arteries and high blood pressure. His obesity also significantly contributed to his death, the report states.
Jackson was found unresponsive in bed in his cell. He spent the 20 1/2 years prior incarcerated, since Dec. 14, 1998.
His death brought unspoken relief to his surviving victim, Oz Decator, who, now 25, cannot walk or talk due to injuries he suffered at the hands of Jackson when he was a toddler.
Oz's maternal grandmother, Mary Decator, takes care of him in her Louisiana home.