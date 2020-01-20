A meeting expected to result in a few pints shared at the pub and a few introductions tapped into a stronger than expected undercurrent Sunday that could lead to heightened lobbying efforts on water issues across Oklahoma.
“We invited organizations across the state that are individually working on water issues and brought them all together in one place, as many as could come,” said organizer Bridget Wood. “The idea is to basically back each other up on each other’s critical water issues.”
The Clean Water Fest held Sunday afternoon at Heirloom Rustic Ales quickly went from a planned introductory meeting for several of the groups with an expected attendance of about 50 or so to about a dozen groups and a steady flow of people through the brew house for several hours with a total attendance size that was hard to estimate.
The effort behind the event with a "water protectors summit meeting" that put it together could become the wellspring for what Wood called the "Oklahoma Clean Water Coalition."
“I’m not saying I’ve formed the Oklahoma Clean Water Coalition yet. That’s not an organization formally, but it probably will be,” she said.
The group would help organize individual efforts into one, she said. Groups with more experience can help train others on effective lobbying, help to organize more community events across the state, and share resources to organize lobbying-day efforts on water issues at the state Capitol, she said.
"We are going to be applying more pressure on these issues with the Oklahoma Legislature as they go into session," she said.
On Sunday the groups set up tables and handed out information and postcards to sign and mail to legislators in the brewery area at Heirloom. A lineup of speakers grabbed the mic to air their issues in the crowded pub area between performances of live music and with the Kansas City Chiefs rallying to beat the Tennessee Titans on the big screen.
The groups represented covered a broad set of issues, all with water in common.
Grant Hill of Green Country Guardians spoke about the expansion of industrial-level poultry operations in northeast Oklahoma and concerns about poultry litter and phosphorous in waterways. Scott Hood of Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 addressed minimum flow in rivers and the long-fought battle to create a dedicated flow for fish and wildlife in the Lower Illinois River.
Others addressed issues around maintaining the purity of Spring Creek, issues surrounding Grand Lake water levels and the Tar Creek Superfund Site, and pulling water from the Kiamichi River in Southeast Oklahoma to supply Oklahoma City, to name a few.
“We have about a dozen critical water issues in the state of Oklahoma,” Wood said. “I feel like if the citizens of Oklahoma had an awareness of the impact that these water issues could have on them and other people in the state, I feel like they would stop their everyday life and get to work on it, but they just don’t know about all of it.”
Pat Daly, a member of Trout Unlimited and an Oklahoma Conservation Coalition 2017 Conservation Leader of the Year, chaired the earlier summit meeting and said the combined groups have a membership that will be heard when banded together.
"It's amazing in just a few weeks how this came together," Daly said. "I think the timing was right."
“Together, the groups at the meeting total over 10,000 conservationists who share about 80% of the same clean water and conservation goals,” he said.
Wood said the battle over the Kiamichi is a prime example of how a new coalition could help.
“It’s not a very populated part of the state and so you have just a few people down there working on that issue. So putting this coalition together we can expand their army and we can all fight together for the Kiamichi because, really, it’s everybody’s river,” she said. “Together, we can apply a lot of pressure.”