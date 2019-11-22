2019-11-24 ne-dispensaryrobbery p1

Medical marijuana is displayed at a dispensary. Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule Tulsa World

Five men tied up a store clerk and robbed a marijuana dispensary in east Tulsa on Friday night.

The robbery at the Verde Dispensary, 10130 E. 31st St., was reported about 9 p.m., according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Five people armed with handguns entered the store and tied up the clerk in a "takeover robbery," police said in the release. They took cash from a drawer and most of the marijuana products from the counters and the store's safe.

A description of the robbers was not released Friday night.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

