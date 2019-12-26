Oklahoma inmates are making calls for a lot more than Michael Bloomberg’s Democratic presidential campaign.
Bloomberg dropped his association with a New Jersey-based vendor this week after it was disclosed by the news site The Intercept that inmates at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft were making calls for the former New York mayor’s presidential campaign.
The arrangement was through a third-party vendor called ProCom, one of five with Oklahoma Department of Corrections contracts through Oklahoma Correctional Industries, which oversees a variety of inmate occupations ranging from furniture-making to data entry.
According to the Department of Corrections, almost 1,200 inmates have jobs of some kind.
Inmate labor is a controversial subject for several reasons. Historically, inmates were used for unpaid or low-paid heavy labor on enterprises such as prison farms and road-building crews. In some cases, they were given jobs that might have otherwise gone to nonoffenders.
More recently, there have been public safety concerns about inmates employed in call centers gaining sensitive information.
DOC spokesman Matt Elliott said call center jobs are “pretty sought after” by Oklahoma inmates and go only to those with good discipline records.
“They’re considered nice to have,” he said. “They get work experience, and it shows other prisoners what it can be like if they follow the rules.”
Elliott said inmates do not have access to the phone numbers of the people they call and do not conduct financial transactions. The tasks include surveys, selling subscriptions and making campaign pitches, all of which must be read from a script.
It was not immediately clear whether other political candidates are currently using prison call centers in their campaigns.
The Department of Corrections does make some money off prison jobs. The call center contractors, for instance, pay Oklahoma Correctional Industries around $7.25 an hour per caller, but the inmates are paid $1.45.