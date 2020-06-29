In 1920, the first year the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, Alice Robertson rarely left the cafe that she owned in Muskogee while she was running for Congress. She delivered speeches to her own customers while running newspaper ads that listed the daily specials before briefly describing her policy positions.
Given little chance to win, Robertson wound up beating a three-term Democrat to become the first Oklahoma woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. And while she lost her seat in the next election, Robertson made good on one of her signature campaign promises: to bring a veterans hospital to the state, where thousands of young men had returned with serious injuries from the trenches of World War I.
It would have made more sense to build the hospital in Tulsa, where obviously more veterans lived. But Robertson came from Muskogee, and her district got the gravy. The original 25-bed facility opened on Flag Day in 1923.
Now there’s a $173 million plan to move the hospital to where it should have been all along.
State office workers will have to leave the Kerr-Edmondson Building near Seventh Street and Houston Avenue, where a top-to-bottom renovation will convert the seven-story complex into a new veterans hospital. When finished, the facility will become part of the nearby Oklahoma State University Medical Center, according to plans announced earlier this year.
It’s easy to forget that the state office complex is even there, almost hidden behind the convention center, where a series of urban renewal projects cleared away dilapidated housing in the 1960s and ’70s. But the hospital will make its presence known.
Maybe’s it not as glitzy as other downtown projects, such as the OKPOP museum and WPX corporate headquarters, both now under construction in the Arts District. But the veterans hospital will bring thousands of visitors, many of whom will be looking for hotels or places to eat while they are in the area.
It’s going to be a huge economic boost for downtown Tulsa. A boost that should have started 97 years ago.
