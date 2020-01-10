A midtown convenience store's license to sell alcohol is "in jeopardy" after investigators determined a clerk bought beer that was stolen from QuikTrip.
An Oklahoma ABLE Commission agent monitoring King's Mart at 11th Street and 73rd East Avenue on Thursday saw three men, later identified as James Williams, Ezell Chatman and Janely Chasengnou, carry arm-loads of beer from a Mini Cooper into the store and come out empty-handed, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
The agent was watching the store on on suspicion it was buying stolen beer, and asked Tulsa police officers to stop the Mini Cooper after it left the store.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the car at the QuikTrip at 1000 S. Garnett Road and caught Williams when he tried to run from the car, the release states. Chatman and Chasengnou were arrested without incident.
Investigators determined the three stole the beer from the QuikTrip at 7 N. Yale Ave. and sold it to the King's Mart clerk, who was not arrested but will likely face future charges, according to the release.
The Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission cited King's Mart for receiving stolen property and failing to purchase alcohol from a distributor, according to the release, and the store will face "substantial financial penalties."
Investigators also determined the Mini Cooper used in the crimes did not belong to any of the suspects, but a woman who had dropped it off for repairs with Chasengnou. Unbeknownst to her, Chasengnou had been using the car while telling her it wasn't working, the release states.
The car and beer were returned to their respective owners.
Williams, Chatman and Chasengou were arrested on complaints of larceny, and selling beer without a license. Williams faces additional complaints of obstructing justice and drug possession; Chatman, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Chaengnou, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Each remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday morning.
King's Mart, which county property records show is owned by Hasan Imam and Nahida Sultana, did not respond to a request for comment.