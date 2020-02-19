Meteorologists predict a light snowfall for Wednesday night and Thursday morning in far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
The most likely areas to receive snowfall are areas near the Kansas and Missouri borders, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Meteorologists state that "very minor snowfall accumulations" are possible in those areas.
Snow accumulation is expected to be below a half-inch, according to the weather service. Winter weather impacts are expected to be limited.
Any precipitation that falls along Interstate 40 during the late Wednesday and early Thursday hours is expected to be a mix of snow and rain. Areas south of I-40, precipitation is expected to be all rain.
Temperatures in the northeast are expected to fall to the high 20s and low 30s. Areas along and south of I-40 are likely to remain above freezing. Thursday's high temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s.