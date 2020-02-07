autoped

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed between 36th and 46th streets north as Tulsa police investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian accident. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

 STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is currently closed at the scene between 36th and 46th streets north.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

