Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is currently closed at the scene between 36th and 46th streets north.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
