Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in north Tulsa.
The victim was walking north in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 6:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene, police said.
A motorist told the Tulsa World he saw the victim in the road and called 911.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains closed in both directions between 36th and 46th streets north as the crash is investigated Friday evening.
