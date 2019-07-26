OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans seeking to renew car, boat, motorcycle and trailer tags now can do it with a mobile phone app.
Officials on Thursday announced those renewals can be done in a smartphone app called Gov2Go. It is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Bret Warren, president and general manager of Oklahoma Interactive, said the app is free, but the process will cost $2 plus a merchant charge of 2.25% if a credit card is used. The fee is $2 for a bank card.
Oklahoma Interactive is a subsidiary of NIC, which has been involved in digital government across the country for more than 25 years, Warren said.
Once customers download the app, they create an account with an email address and password, Warren said.
To renew a tag, the person enters the last four digits of the vehicle identification number and license plate, Warren said.
The user will then be notified when the tag renewal is due, he said.
To renew, the user must enter a driver’s license number, insurance information and address so the tag can be mailed, Warren said.
“When all is said and done, the Oklahoma Tax Commission will fulfill the request and mail you the card for renewal decals,” he said.
The system will also provide additional information at no charge, including Oklahoma Amber Alerts and election and voter details.
The Tax Commission also allows online renewals for car tags on its website, said Paula Ross, an OTC spokeswoman.
“With Gov2Go, you can be mobile and renew 24/7 from any location,” Ross said. “We are always looking for ways to provide taxpayers with time-saving and user-friendly options, and Gov2Go is another addition to our services.”
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services executed the contract on behalf of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
Oklahoma currently has multiple projects that are led by David Ostrowe, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and administration, said Shelley Zumwalt, an OMES spokeswoman.
Those projects include Oklahoma Checkbook and Mobile ID, she said.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission’s project is not part of Ostrowe’s vision of digital transformation, Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma Checkbook is a financial transparency initiative that lets residents view state spending, she said.
The state is currently testing Mobile ID, which is a digital driver’s license that a person can load on a smartphone by an application, Zumwalt said.
