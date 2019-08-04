The flood waters ran high and the puddles and pools were many, but the summer mosquito season for West Nile virus has been just average so far. Even the numbers of mosquitoes that bugged Tulsa residents were “in the normal range” for 2019, according to health officials.
But the season is far from over, officials warn.
“At first, we did have a bloom with the flood and we got a lot of mosquitoes, but mostly those were floodwater mosquitoes and there is less worry about West Nile. We treated the flooded areas real well to eliminate problems,” said Bernard Dindy, environmental program manager for the Tulsa Department of Health. “We hit it pretty hard, spraying and using larvicide to keep them from hatching.”
Those efforts combined with area residents who took steps to drain or fill small areas holding floodwater and relatively little rain the past month or so probably have kept down the numbers of mosquitoes showing up in Tulsa Health Department traps and the number of mosquitoes found that were carrying West Nile virus, Dindy said.
“There hasn’t been a lot, and we like that. We don’t want to see people getting sick,” he said.
Annually, starting in May, the Tulsa Health Department deploys mosquito traps around the area where mosquitoes are collected and tested for presence of the disease, which can become serious.
Only three mosquitoes have tested positive this summer, according to the Health Department’s online charts.
Those infected might experience sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness and muscle weakness and recover within one to three weeks, but others might develop life-threatening meningitis or encephalitis.
Long-lasting complications are possible and patients older than 50, diabetics or those suffering from uncontrolled hypertension are at greater risk of developing severe neurologic disease. There is no vaccine or treatment drug for the illness, so taking steps to avoid mosquito bites is the only defense, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The department reported three human cases of West Nile on June 7, one each in Tulsa, Canadian and Grant counties.
In typical years, August can be hot and dry, becoming a higher risk for West Nile because the most common carrier — the medium-sized brown Culex quinquefasciatus species — thrives in stagnant warm waters.
Mosquito numbers caught during peak periods this summer totaled over 3,000. Those numbers have been seen before, but a normal early season usually has catches in the 1,500 to 2,000 range.
The difference was the relatively cool weather and plentiful water, which made the annoying Aedes mosquitoes or floodwater mosquitoes — less-likely carriers of West Nile — more common.
“The main thing we want people to remember is it’s still early and we’re really just now getting into the more steady, dry, hot temperatures so people need to continue taking those precautions,” said Jamie Dukes, with the state Department of Health’s Office of Communications.
The major West Nile outbreak years for Oklahoma came in 2003, 2007 and 2012, all years with hotter than normal weather and little precipitation.
Numbers of mosquitoes in traps in recent weeks have declined with little precipitation. But a little rain and a lot of heat in August could bring on another onslaught, Dindy said.
“It will continue into September but it will slow down and by late September or that first frost in October it will be coming to an end,” he said.
Scott Meador with the Tulsa Health Department explains what is done during mosquito season in Tulsa. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
