Miracle Crook, 3 (left), and Tony Crook, 2. Courtesy

The mother of two toddlers whose bodies were recovered from area waterways has been charged in their deaths.

Donisha Renee Willis, 24, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege that Willis committed felony child neglect by failing to provide proper supervision for the children, allowing them to wander from an apartment into a creek, where they drowned.

Area surveillance video showed Miracle Crook, 3, and her younger brother, Tony Crook, 2, walking down an embankment toward a creek in east Tulsa on May 22.

Surveillance video recovered from the Shoreline Apartments, where the children lived, led police to believe that the two were swept away in Mingo Creek, which flows into Bird Creek and ultimately into the Verdigris River and the Arkansas River, at the mouth of which authorities recovered the girl’s body.

Willis was already being held in the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of child neglect and one count of assault and battery on a police officer, all after former conviction of a felony.

Willis, who was on probation, did not have custody of the children but is alleged to have broken into the apartment where they were and assaulted their caretaker, according to an arrest report.

The caretaker left the children under Willis’ supervision around mid-morning; he and their legal guardian returned that night to find Willis passed out, intoxicated, on the couch, the report states. The children nowhere to be found.

