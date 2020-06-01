Untitled design (23).png

Miracle Crook, 3 (left), and Tony Crook, 2. Courtesy

The mother of two missing toddlers whose bodies were recovered in area waterways has been charged in their deaths.

Donisha Renee Willis, 24, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege that Willis committed felony child neglect by failing to provide proper supervision for the children, allowing them to wander from an apartment into a creek where they drowned.

Miracle Crook, 3, was last seen alive with her younger brother, Tony Crook, 2, walking down an embankment toward a creek in east Tulsa on May 22.

Surveillance footage recovered from Shoreline Apartments, where the children lived, led police to believe the two were swept away in Mingo Creek, which flows into the Verdigris River and ultimately the Arkansas River, at the mouth of which authorities recovered the girl’s body.

Willis was already being held in the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of child neglect after former conviction of a felony and one count of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony.

Willis, who was on probation, did not have custody of the children, but allegedly broke into the apartment where they were and assaulted their caretaker, according to an arrest report.

The caretaker reportedly left the children under Willis’ supervision mid-morning, and he and their legal guardian returned that night to find Willis passed out, intoxicated, on the couch; the children nowhere to be found, the report states.

