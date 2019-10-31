Oklahoma's five U.S. representatives voted along party lines on Thursday's resolution establishing rules for the impeachment inquiry into charges against President Donald Trump.
All four Republicans — Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole — opposed the resolution, while Kendra Horn, one of only five Democrats not to publicly support impeachment proceedings previously, joined the majority — a decision that led Mullin to attack Horn on Twitter.
Early comments from the Oklahoma delegation attacked — or in Horn's case, supported — the investigation process without mentioning the actual charges against Trump, which include asking foreign governments to investigate political opponents, improperly withholding federal aid and possibly obstruction of justice.
Horn tweeted immediately after voting for the resolution that it "ensures transparency, due process, and includes more protections for the president than any other president before."
The tweet includes a chart Horn said shows the process approved Thursday is more fair than the one used during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998-99.
Horn, the only Oklahoma representative currently facing a difficult re-election campaign, said before the vote that her decision to support the resolution does not mean she has decided Trump should be impeached.
"This is not a vote for impeachment," Horn said. "It is a vote to create clear rules for effective public hearings and ensure transparency for the American people. As I’ve said all along, I always look at the facts in front of me and vote in the best interests of Oklahomans."
Mullin fired back at Horn, saying the chart only applies to hearings before the House Judiciary Committee and not to other committees investigating Trump.
In an earlier tweet attacking Horn, Mullin said voting for the resolution "says you support the sham process to impeach our president. It is very much a vote for impeachment."
In a Thursday tweet, Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, the Rules Committee's top-ranking Republican, repeated his assertion that the process will be unfair to Trump.
"Today's impeachment process resolution fails to give the minority the same rights present during the Clinton impeachment, & it fails to offer the same due process protections given to both Presidents Nixon & Clinton," Cole tweeted.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who would, in effect, be a member of the jury if the House votes articles of impeachment against Trump, continued to voice his opposition to the entire proceeding.
"Instead of doing their jobs, Dems continue to carry out a sham impeachment resolution in a historically unprecedented manner," he tweeted. "Lack of basic due process rights and transparency for the American people — this is just more games."
The situation is complicated by the fact that both the 1998-99 impeachment of Clinton and President Richard Nixon's 1974 impeachment played out in different ways.
The investigation leading to Nixon's resignation actually began with Senate hearings into the 1972 election and the appointment of a special prosecutor, then moved to the House. Some of the investigatory phase — which Democrats say the proceedings against Trump are still in — was conducted in private but most of it was made public before the House vote to impeach.
Because Nixon resigned, a trial before the Senate — which experts say is generally when due process generally comes into play — was never held.
Clinton's impeachment came at the end of a 4½-year investigation by a special prosecutor, who's report became the basis for the impeachment proceedings. Committee hearings were fairly perfunctory.
Observers say the the closed hearings held by three House committees follow rules set out by Republicans for hearings into then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's handling of the Benghazi affair.