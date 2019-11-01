MIAMI, Okla. — Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said Friday he is “100 percent OK” with President Donald Trump’s request that the president of Ukraine investigate corruption charges against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
The request is part of a transcript released by the White House last month.
Mullin said Trump asked for the assistance not because he was concerned about Joe Biden as a potential rival in 2020, but because he believed the Bidens may have done something illegal.
“You think Joe Biden has any chance of being president?” Mullin said following a public presentation on impeachment at the Miami Chamber of Commerce.
Asked whether he would have the same reaction if President Barack Obama had made a similar request involving Trump or 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Mullin said the situations would be different because Biden was vice president at the time of the alleged corruption.
The accusations against the Bidens stem from Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company while Joe Biden was vice president.
Published accounts differ on the exact nature of the Biden’s activities, but Mullin said inside information leads him to believe that Trump was right to ask for Ukraine to investigate further.
The matter is at the heart of the impeachment investigation of Trump. Critics, including most congressional Democrats, say the call amounted to a veiled threat to withhold $400 million in aid to Ukraine if it did not do Trump’s bidding.
The aid was withheld, although there is some disagreement as to why.
Speaking to about 25 people Friday, Mullin attacked the impeachment investigation initiated by House Democrats. He said it is entirely about removing Trump from office and has nothing to do with the Ukraine telephone call.
Mullin said impeachment is the most divisive issue of his seven years in Congress.
Those in attendance asked several questions about impeachment, but the most animated discussion dealt with area residents’ disputes with the Grand River Dam Authority and Sen. Jim Inhofe.