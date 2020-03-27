Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was on his back to Oklahoma early Friday after receiving word that his son Jim had been hospitalized following an accident.
Jim Mullin suffered a serious injury while wrestling several months ago. In a Facebook video, Markwayne Mullin said his son hit his head while "playing with his brothers." The congressman posted on his Instagram that Jim and his brothers had been riding around the ranch on a UTV on Thursday when the accident occurred.
"(His) brothers had to literally pull him out of the creek," Mullin posted, saying Jim had lost consiouscness.
The video said the young Mullin stabilized after being flown from the family home in Adair County to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, and was being released later Friday.
No other details were immediately available.
Mullin had gone to Washington on Thursday to be present for the vote on an historic $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill.