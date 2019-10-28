Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin said Monday he will hold "impeachment updates" with constituents over the next two weeks.
Mullin has been one of President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters in the wake of revelations that Trump solicited help from foreign governments in his 2020 re-election campaign.
He has especially criticized the Democratic majority's handling of an impeachment inquiry stemming from the requests, and last week was among a group of Republican lawmakers who interrupted a deposition on the matter involving three House committees.
The public meetings will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Miami Chamber of Commerce, 11 S. Main St., Miami; 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Connors State College-Muskogee Auditorium, 2501 N. 41st Street E., Muskogee; noon, Wednesday, Mid-America Industrial Park Expo Center, 4075 Sanders Mitchell Road, Pryor; 11 a.m. Thursday, 100 John Russell Building, 425 W. University, Southeastern State University, Durant.