Tulsa police stood off with a homicide suspect for four hours Wednesday at a Route 66 motel before taking him into custody.
Officers with the Fugitive Warrants Unit were tipped that Mitchell Folsom, 44, was at the Desert Hills Motel in the 5200 block of East 11th Street. Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne Pierce said a woman came out of the motel room when police arrived.
“She stated that he had a weapon and that he was not coming out,” Pierce said. “We attempted for several hours to get him to come out.”
The department’s Special Operations Team eventually used various tools, which Pierce declined to specify, to coax Folsom out. At one point, the team maneuvered its armored vehicle to the room’s door or window with a ram extended from the armored vehicle.
A large plume of smoke, presumably tear gas, came from the room after Special Operations Team officers breached the door.
Folsom surrendered after four hours, police said. Pierce said he was taken for decontamination and questioning by detectives.
Folsom was wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on April 12. Police previously said officers were dispatched that evening to a house in the 2400 block of North Birmingham Place, where they found Jimmy Johnson, 40, dead of a stab wound to his chest.
Detectives learned that Johnson had been in an altercation with another man, alleged to be Folsom, police said previously.
Folsom had been paroled on a Tulsa County conviction on April 8 — four days before the fatal stabbing — and was discharged from the Union City Community Corrections Center, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman said.
He received a three-year sentence Oct. 14 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He received credit for about six months he had served in the Tulsa County jail before entering a guilty plea in the case.
On April 17, Tulsa County prosecutors charged Folsom with first-degree murder. His bail is set at $1 million.