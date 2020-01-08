A man who was charged with murder and a woman accused of accessory in the fatal August shooting in Tulsa are walking free after a witness failed to appear in court in late December.
Mitchell Carter, 30, and Latrecia McKnight, 42, had all charges dismissed against them on New Year's Eve in the case of Elijah Lindsey's death.
Lindsey, 39, died in a hospital days after he was shot in the head in what police originally described as a home invasion in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street.
There was a familial dispute over the residence, and Lindsey’s family said they had been told a “distant relative,” Carter, was sent over on behalf of another family member because of the dispute, according to police reports.
McKnight was arrested in October after detectives learned she loaned Carter a means of transportation to the house and lied to them when attempting to corroborate Carter’s false alibi.
She was charged with accessory to murder, and Carter was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Sally VanSchenk, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said the case was dismissed without prejudice.
“We expect to refile charges once further investigation is completed,” VanSchenk said.