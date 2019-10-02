Heather Nicole White

A Muskogee County driver was arrested on manslaughter and DUI complaints early Wednesday after a convertible crash outside Porum in which one of her passengers died. 

Heather Nicole White, 31, of Porum, apparently smelled of alcohol after she crashed her 2002 Ford Mustang Convertible through a ditch and into a barbed wire fence about 2:55 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported.

One of her passengers, Gary Lee Dobbs, 67, of Stigler died on scene, troopers reported. The other was not injured. 

White was taken to a hospital as a precaution and later booked into jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and DUI. She was being held without bond. 

Neither White nor her passengers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported. 

