A Muskogee County driver was arrested on manslaughter and DUI complaints early Wednesday after a convertible crash outside Porum in which one of her passengers died.
Heather Nicole White, 31, of Porum, apparently smelled of alcohol after she crashed her 2002 Ford Mustang Convertible through a ditch and into a barbed wire fence about 2:55 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported.
One of her passengers, Gary Lee Dobbs, 67, of Stigler died on scene, troopers reported. The other was not injured.
White was taken to a hospital as a precaution and later booked into jail on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and DUI. She was being held without bond.
Neither White nor her passengers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.