A Muskogee man died Friday morning after his motorcycle collided with a deer on a Muskogee County road.
James Kelton, 64, of Muskogee, was traveling eastbound about 5 a.m. on Fern Mountain Road, about 1½ miles west of Muskogee, when the collision occurred, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Troopers state in the report that a deer "impacted the the rider" and threw him from the motorcycle. Emergency responders pronounced Kelton dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision was a deer in the roadway, troopers said. Kelton was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.