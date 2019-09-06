The Muskogee Police Department on Friday identified three officers involved in a nonfatal shooting earlier in the week on the east side of town.
Lt. Josh Jenkins, Lt. Mathew Burleson and Officer Brandon Bycroft were placed on routine paid administrative leave Wednesday after a confrontation with an accused shoplifter culminated in an officer-involved shooting.
Only Jenkins remained on leave Friday as he was the only officer to fire his weapon, according to a news release.
Jenkins sent "several" rounds toward Darnell Cox that night at a home in the 1200 block of East Side Boulevard, but only two struck him.
Cox, 32, was treated at a Muskogee hospital before being booked into jail on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and threatening to perform a violent act.
Police say Cox threw a lit substance at the home's glass front door as officers arrived and threw a lit incendiary device in his mother's face inside, prompting Jenkins to fire.
Officer Lynn Hamlin, a spokeswoman for the department, said video of the incident should be released early next week.