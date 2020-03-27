A Muskogee police officer tested positive this week for COVID-19 after developing flu-like symptoms.
The officer developed symptoms about March 21, and the Muskogee Police Department was notified Thursday that an officer was positive for the disease.
The officer in question self-quarantined at their residence when they developed symptoms. Muskogee police officials said in a news release that the officer "doing better and seems to be on the recovery side."
Those who have had contact with the officer were notified. Four other officers have also self-isolated after working closely with the ill officer prior to symptom onset. Those four officers have not presented symptoms, according to the release.
The affected officer can return to duty once they are symptom-free for 72 hours. The other four officers can return to duty after their 14-day isolation if they do not present symptoms.