Muskogee police are investigating after a resident reportedly shot and killed an intruder in his home with a bow and arrow Saturday night. 

Responding officers found Jarrod Godsey, 33, dead on the floor of a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue about 9:50 p.m., and police said a resident of the home shot Godsey with a bow and arrow after Godsey broke into the house.  

Police were dispatched to the home on a report of a person trying to break in, and they found the back patio glass door was broken out when they arrived. 

Officers had responded to the home several times over the past month due to Godsey harassing the resident, according to a news release.  

No arrests have been made in the killing. 

