MUSKOGEE — The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will hold a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony 11 a.m. Friday at the center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee.
Featured speaker will be William Rhoades, director of the Fort Gibson/Fort Sill National Cemeteries.
The public is invited to attend, and light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
The event will be held in the hospital chapel, located on the first floor near the south end of the hospital.
Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, in state capitols, schools and veterans’ facilities. It is traditionally observed on the third Friday in September each year.
Featured video