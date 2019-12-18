A representative of a national law firm and advocacy group urged Tulsa city councilors Wednesday night to be the heroes of the Pearl District and put an end to the city’s effort to use eminent domain to construct a detention pond.
“If the City Council still has flood mitigation efforts even after the changes that have taken place since the original documents were put in place, find a better way,” said Chad Reese, activism policy manager for the Institute for Justice.
The Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit works around the country to protect homeowners whose property is being taken by cities and states for economic development purposes that are not a true public use.
Reese was joined at the council meeting by more than a dozen Pearl District property owners and advocates.
“I think it is clear that the Oklahoma state Supreme Court has been very explicit in noting that eminent domain is a last resort for public use and that public use does not include economic development,” Reese said.
City planning documents, Reese said, show that the city has been explicit in its interest in economic development in the area.
The city was in the process of acquiring 45 properties near VFW Post 577 and the Indian Health Care Center Resource Center on Sixth Street in preparation for construction of the Elm Creek West Pond before the project was put on hold after some affected property owners objected to the city’s use of eminent domain.
The Elm Creek Master Plan initially envisioned one large detention pond at Centennial Park on Sixth Street, but the plan was scrapped in favor of three smaller ones.
The city completed construction of the Centennial Park detention pond years ago. In addition to the Elm Creek West Pond, the city has plans to construct Elm Creek East Pond between Seventh and Eighth streets from Quincy to Troost avenues.
City officials say the detention ponds will reduce the floodplain area from 21st Street and Boulder Avenue all the way up to Centennial Park, and then east along Sixth Street to the 800 block of Rockford Avenue.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee represents the district in which the detention pond would be built. She thanked the Pearl District’s supporters who showed up at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I am really sorry this has gone on so long, but I am really proud of the way you all have come together and pushed us on this,” McKee said.
Many city councilors as well as the Mayor’s Office want to move as far away from the use of eminent domain as possible, she insisted.
“We as a city are going to have to do something (on flood mitigation), but I think putting a pond here and taking your homes is not what needs to happen,” McKee said.
Reese urged the councilors to revoke the one condemnation it has already authorized in the Pearl District and to take the more important step of re-evaluating the entire plan.
“What I challenge the City Council to do is let the Pearl District develop on its own,” he said. “Consider taking that constant threat those folks have lived under — again, in some cases for decades — away from them, and simply saying, ‘We trust you. You are our constituents. We see what you have already done.’”
McKee said she plans to work with the city’s legal department to revoke the condemnation the city has authorized.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair said Wednesday morning that the concerns raised by the Institute for Justice and the Save the Pearl Coalition reflect a misunderstanding of city processes and the long history of Elm Creek Master Plan.
“The drainage plan was developed in direct response to the devastating floods of the mid-1980s,” Blair said. “We have always tried to realize ancillary benefits from flood control projects, such as in the Mingo Creek basin. Ancillary benefits do not diminish the underlying flood control purpose.”
Blair noted that the West Pond project was an integral component of the neighborhood-led Sixth Street Infill Plan.
“The Sixth Street Plan, adopted more than 15 years ago, recognized that the risk of flooding is a continuous threat to the health, safety, and property of a large number of Tulsans,” Blair said. “Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate all options, and all eminent domain proceedings have been stopped indefinitely.”
Tara Dawson was among a handful of Pearl District property owners who dropped by Cirque Coffee on Wednesday morning to grab a red “Save the Pearl” T-shirt and discuss the project with Reese.
Dawson and her husband, John Dawson, own a property the city had initiated condemnation proceedings on.
She said they were not informed by the previous owner of the property that the city had begun the process of purchasing the property.
“All the (city’s) project plans say a tad bit about flood mitigation but a whole lot more about redevelopment and revitalization,” she said. “So our constitutionality of home ownership is in jeopardy here, I feel like.
“They are using this as a guise to use eminent domain where it shouldn’t be used.”