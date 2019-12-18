A national law firm and advocacy group is in town to urge the city of Tulsa to halt its plan to use eminent domain to build a detention pond in the Pearl District near downtown.
The Institute for Justice’s Chad Reese plans to address the topic with city councilors Wednesday at their regularly scheduled 5 p.m. meeting.
“I just want to share some of the stories that we have heard about the Pearl District, the position of the Institute for Justice on the issue, and why the Save the Pearl coalition feels that eminent domain in the Pearl District is not an appropriate use of the city of Tulsa’s eminent domain power,” he said.
The city was in the process of acquiring 45 properties near VFW Post 577 and the Indian Health Care Center Resource Center on Sixth Street in preparation for construction of the Elm Creek West Pond before the project was put on hold after some affected property owners objected to the city’s use of eminent domain.
Reese is the activism policy manager for the Institute for Justice. He said the Arlington, Virginia-based organization works around the country to protect homeowners whose property is being taken by cities and states for economic development purposes that are not a true public use.
“So our view is that eminent domain should always be a last resort for a true public use,” Reese said. “And it seemed clear from the city’s various planning documents over the years that the real goal of the Elm Creek Basin redevelopment plans and the Pearl District redevelopment plans are to further economic development.
“The view of the Institute for Justice and, in fact, the Oklahoma Supreme Court is that, in the state of Oklahoma, economic redevelopment does not qualify as a true public use.”
The Elm Creek Master Plan initially envisioned one large detention pond at Centennial Park on Sixth Street, but the plan was scrapped in favor of three smaller ones.
The city completed construction of the Centennial Park detention pond years ago. In addition to the Elm Creek West Pond, the city has plans to construct Elm Creek East Pond between Seventh and Eighth streets from Quincy to Troost avenues.
City officials say the detention ponds will reduce the flood plain area from 21st Street and Boulder Avenue all the way up to Centennial Park, and then east along Sixth Street to the 800 block of Rockford Avenue.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair said Wednesday that the concerns raised by the Institute for Justice and the Save the Pearl coalition reflects a misunderstanding of city processes and the long history of Elm Creek Master Plan.
“The drainage plan was developed in direct response to the devastating floods of the mid-1980s,” Blair said. “We have always tried to realize ancillary benefits from flood control projects, such as in the Mingo Creek basin. Ancillary benefits do not diminish the underlying flood control purpose.”
Blair noted that the West Pond project was an integral component of the neighborhood-led Sixth Street Infill Plan.
“The Sixth Street Plan, adopted more than 15 years ago, recognized that the risk of flooding is a continuous threat to the health, safety, and property of a large number of Tulsans,” Blair said. “Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate all options, and all eminent domain proceedings have been stopped indefinitely.”
Tara Dawson was among a handful of Pearl District property owners who dropped by Cirque Wednesday morning to grab a red “Save the Pearl” T-shirt and discuss the project with Reese.
Dawson and her husband, John Dawson, own a property the city had initiated condemnation proceedings on.
She said they were not informed by the previous owner of the property that the city had begun the process of purchasing the property.
“All the (city’s) project plans say a tad bit about flood mitigation but a whole lot more about redevelopment and revitalization,” she said. “So our constitutionality of home ownership is in jeopardy here, I feel like.
“They are using this as a guise to use eminent domain where it shouldn’t be used.”
Reese said he is encouraged by the fact that everyone involved seems willing to come to the table to discuss the matter. He would like to see the City Council rescind the condemnation it has approved on the Dawson’s property and reverse their votes on the Elm Creek Basin and Pearl District plans.
His hope, Reese said, is that the city would rethink the plans “in a way that doesn’t require the use of eminent domain.”
He did not rule out possible legal action against the city.
“We are a national law firm that litigates eminent domain all across the country,” Reese said. “So we are prepared, if necessary."