The National Weather Service in Tulsa announced its survey team found evidence of a small tornado that occurred in Broken Arrow as storms moved through Saturday afternoon.
The survey team found evidence of an EF-0 tornado that did damage near 101st Street South and County Line Road about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A series of storms had moved into the area with heavy rain and winds just before the tornado hit.
"Although instability was weak, very strong low level wind shear was more than enough to support the development of low level rotation in a couple of the stronger convective lines," the statement reads. "One such line produced a weak tornado in Broken Arrow."
The tornado was estimated to have had winds of 80-85 mph, have been on the ground for about a mile and had a maximum width of 160 yards, according to the release. The estimate puts the storm in the upper limit of the EF-0 rating.
The tornado reportedly developed over an open area, but after crossing County Line Road it tore off part of the roof of one home and damaged another. Power poles were also found leaning in the area, and large tree limbs were reportedly snapped off in the neighborhood and the nearby Jack Graves Scout Reservation.