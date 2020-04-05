Most everyone knows by now that the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act includes direct payments to most American households.

They’ve probably heard it also includes help in various forms for small businesses and that it is by far the most expensive single spending bill ever signed into law.

Weighing in at almost 900 pages, the CARES Act includes provisions ranging from limited protection for credit scores that might otherwise be dinged by the COVID-19 epidemic to a $500 billion loan fund for large businesses.

Here are 10 other things you might not know about the bill.

1. Roughly half the $2.2 trillion obligated in the bill is in the form of loans and deferred taxes, meaning at least some of it will be recovered by the federal government.

2. The bill authorizes up to an additional $4 trillion in government-backed loans. Those loans are leveraged off of a $500 billion guarantee fund — almost one-fourth of the total package — administered by the Treasury secretary.

3. The bill includes $75 million for the Public Broadcasting System “to maintain programming and services and preserve small and rural stations threatened by declines in non-Federal revenues.”

4. It also includes $10.5 billion for the Department of Defense, including $1.5 billion for the deployment of up to 20,000 National Guard personnel.

5. Much was made of Democrats demanding President Donald Trump’s businesses be excluded from tapping the $500 million loan fund controlled by the Secretary of the Treasury, who is appointed by the president. But the law also excludes businesses in which the president’s family, members of his administration and their families, and members of Congress and their families own at least a 20% stake.

6. Charitable organizations generally aren’t eligible for small business administration loans, but 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations are covered by the CARES Act.

7. Eviction from property with federally insured loans or mortgages is prohibited for six months.

8. Small businesses may receive grants of up $10,000 through the Emergency Economic Injury Direct Loan program. The CARES Act also temporarily expands eligibility for the program.

In theory, the money will be available within three days of acceptance. The grants do not have to be repaid.

Low interest, 30-year loans for up to $2 million are also available through EIDL.

9. Provides for free COVID-19 vaccinations once a vaccine is developed.

10. Provides more than $10 billion in direct aid, grants and loans for Indian tribes.

