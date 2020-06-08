Eighteen years ago, Oklahoma adopted a law designed to stop child abuse. It's commonly known as "Failure to Protect" and on paper, it makes perfect sense. Any parent or guardian who knows a child is being abused and fails to protect the child can be charged with a felony and sent to prison.
But in practice, Oklahoma's courts and prosecutors have treated women differently than men under the failure to protect law.
A "60 Minutes" investigation found that 15 women who were never found to have abused their children have received harsher punishments than the men who did.
Half of those women were victims of abuse themselves.