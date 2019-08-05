May 31: 13 killed in Virginia Beach, including the shooter
July 28: 4 killed in Gilroy, California, including the shooter
Aug. 3: 20 killed in El Paso, Texas
Aug. 4: 10 killed in Dayton, Ohio, including the shooter
It took just 30 seconds in Ohio and zero bullets in Texas for officers to stop two mass shooters this weekend, but not before 29 people were killed and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours.
Officers gunned down the Ohio shooter at the doorstep of a bar-turned-hiding place in the middle of Dayton's nightclub district, and arrested the El Paso shooter as hundreds fled a crowded shopping center. Though the two attacks staggered a nation accustomed to gun violence, the bigger shock may have been that the death toll wasn't worse.
A weekend of horrific gun violence seemed on the surface to be another spasm of disconnected mayhem, people taking the lives of others almost at random. But on closer examination, the attacks served to illustrate how America's lone wolf shooters aren't really alone.
Whether the proximate cause was political or personal, whether it grew out of ideological indoctrination, mental illness or some toxic blend of factors that left shooters isolated and damaged, each attack demonstrated a troubling disorder festering in modern America.
High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended for compiling a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill and a "rape list" of girls he wanted to sexually assault.
The accounts by two former classmates emerged after police said there was nothing in the background of 24-year-old Connor Betts that would have prevented him from purchasing the .223-caliber rifle with extended ammunition magazines that he used to open fire outside a crowded bar. Police on patrol in the entertainment district fatally shot him less than a minute later.
Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso. Her sister Leta Jamrowski spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones.
"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."
In vigils and impromptu gatherings, community members joined in sorrow and anger over the weekend shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
After two mass shootings in less than 24 hours across the United States left at least 29 people dead and more than four dozen injured, Tulsans enjoying the tax-free weekend on Sunday were a little on edge.
“I kept watching everybody,” Caleb Signorelli, 25, said of shopping at Woodland Hills Mall.
Dustin Perdue, 25, said he also paid more attention to his surroundings and to people who looked out of place.