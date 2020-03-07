As virus outbreaks multiply,
UN declines to declare coronavirus pandemic
LONDON — As cases of the coronavirus surge in Italy, Iran, South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere, many scientists say it’s plain that the world is in the grips of a pandemic — a serious global outbreak.
The World Health Organization has so far resisted describing the crisis as such, saying the word “pandemic” might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus.
“Unless we’re convinced it’s uncontrollable, why (would) we call it a pandemic?” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.
The U.N. health agency has previously described a pandemic as a situation in which a new virus is causing “sustained community-level outbreaks” in at least two world regions.
Many experts say that threshold has long been met: The virus that was first identified in China is now spreading freely in four regions, it has reached every continent but Antarctica, and its advance seems unavoidable. The disease has managed to gain a foothold and multiply quickly even in countries with relatively strong public health systems.
China reports decline in new cases
BEIJING — China reported Sunday that it had recorded 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on Jan 20.
Another 27 deaths were reported in the Sunday morning count, bringing the total to 3,097 since the virus was first detected in December in the city of Wuhan, which still accounts for the bulk of cases and deaths.
The Health Ministry said a total of 80,695 infections have been recorded in the outbreak, with 20,533 patients still in treatment.
Coronavirus tightens grip on daily life around globe
BEIJING — The coronavirus tightened its grip on day-to-day life around the world on Saturday as ports in several countries turned back ships with infected passengers, Iran declared a “sacred jihad” against the virus and the Vatican announced it would livestream the pope’s weekly blessing.
Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a big increase in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.
After the city of Venice canceled its cherished Carnival and governments warned citizens against travel to Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, the country is facing a possible recession. Hotel occupancy rates in the lagoon city are down to 1%-2%.
Italy saw its biggest one-day jump in infections, and the Vatican decided to livestream the pope’s Sunday blessing to prevent people gathering at St. Peter’s Square.
In Egypt, a cruise ship on the Nile with more than 150 aboard was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 positive tests.
Sports leagues weigh cutting locker room access
MIAMI — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are all weighing plans to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus, as concern over the situation continued escalating Saturday.
No collective decisions have been made, according to several people involved in the talks who spoke Saturday to The Associated Press. In some cases, clubs are making their own decisions, but NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that the leagues are weighing a number of options.
“We’re focused on the fact that the tightness, the crowdedness and the intimacy of postgame availability may need to be adjusted while we’re focusing on the coronavirus,” Bettman said in Sunrise, Florida.