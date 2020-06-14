U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said late last week he will do all he can to weaken a provision that passed his Senate Armed Services Committee on a voice vote.
Roll Call said Inhofe is not pleased with an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the military to redesignate all assets — including military bases and ships — named for Civil War Confederates.
Inhofe, the committee chairman, said he wants to make the renaming optional for the military, and to give final say in the matter to the local communities where the bases are located.
According to The Associated Press, the amendment by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was adopted by the committee with only Republican Josh Hawley dissenting.
The Trump White House says the president will not sign a bill requiring new names for the 10 active “Confederate” bases, but because the amendment is now part of the NDAA — the main military policy bill — it will be more difficult to remove.
Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he has not taken a position on the issue but that it should be considered.
Meanwhile ... : The ruckus over Confederate names obscured the committee passage of the $740 billion NDAA, one of the most important bills Congress must consider on an annual basis.
The bill establishes spending and policy priorities for the Defense Department, and this year includes tens of millions of dollars for Oklahoma’s military installations and funding for research at the state’s major universities.
One item it does not include is F-35 fighter jets for Tulsa’s Air National Guard, something Inhofe and area leaders have been working toward for years.
Net gain: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin advocated for help bringing broadband communications to rural Oklahoma, including his constituents.
Speaking to a House hearing on opportunity zones and the impact of COVID-19 on minority populations, Mullin said less than half his district has internet access, and noted he was able to get service at his home in Adair County only recently.
“When we start talking about opportunity zones, we need to pay attention to that,” Mullin said. “In opportunity zones, we talk about jobs, too, because with technology also comes job opportunities,”
Dots and dashes: First District Congressman Kevin Hern introduced legislation requiring all universities and their faculty to report foreign funding sources. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s first Abraham Lincoln award for bipartisan leadership.
