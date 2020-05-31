U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe and his Democratic colleague, Rhode Island’s Jack Reed, issued a joint op-ed last week calling for a sharp increase in defense spending in the Far East.
Inhofe and Reed did not put an estimated cost on their recommendations but said a major initiative is necessary to deter “an increasingly aggressive China.”
In April, Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, recommended additional expenditures totaling about $20 billion over five years.
The top-ranking Republican and Democratic member of the House Armed Services Committee have also called for increased attention to the Far East and China in particular. Some analysts interpreted Inhofe’s and Reed’s statement last week as a poke at the Defense Department for not sufficiently prioritizing the region.
The two senators say they will propose a Pacific Deterrence Initiative in the next Defense policy bill.
“The initiative will also reassure U.S. allies and partners, and send a strong signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the American people are committed to defending U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific,” Inhofe and Reed said.
No passports: U.S. Sen. James Lankford chastised the U.S. State Department for suspending almost all passport applications since March 19, ostensibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today I learned that the @StateDept hasn’t processed a single passport application since March 19 — creating a 1.6 million backlog of applications. This is ridiculous and cannot continue,” Lankford tweeted Thursday night.
Several news organizations reported in early April that the State Department had stopped processing all but “emergency” passport applications, apparently in an effort to limit international travel. Lankford, however, indicated no new passports have been issued.
“This is a major fumble and will hinder our economic recovery. I’ll be on the phone with the @StateDept and my colleagues over the next few days to make sure they are doing the work on behalf of the American people,” he said.
Dig it: When it comes to music, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas is not much for heavy metal. But when it comes to certain rare metals, he’s all in.
Lucas has joined an effort to bolster U.S. access to critical minerals, the three dozen or so materials, many of which are not produced in this country, deemed crucial for all sorts of uses. They range from relatively common metals, such as tin and aluminum, to lesser-known substances, such as niobium and tantalum.
“China holds an overwhelming advantage in access to critical minerals and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerously clear that we can’t take our supply for granted,” Lucas said in a written statement. “We need to be forward-thinking about how we develop our resources and manage our access to critical minerals.”
Taking stock: Inhofe had little to say after being notified that he was no longer being investigated by the Department of Justice for stock trades made on his behalf earlier this year not long after some Senate members were briefed on the COVID-19 threat.
“As Sen. Inhofe has said all along, he wasn’t at the briefing and he doesn’t make his own stock trades. He did nothing wrong and is pleased the Justice Department has exonerated him,” said Inhofe spokeswoman Leacy Burke.
One of Inhofe’s potential Democratic opponents in the general election had quite a bit to say, on the other hand.
“It’s clear that the most political Department of Justice in the history of the United States is guilty of breaking public trust if not the law itself by clearing these senators,” Abby Broyles said in a statement.
Inhofe and three other senators were investigated for possible violations of ethics laws by selling stocks just ahead of the steep market plunge in February. One of them, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, remains under investigation.
Inhofe maintains his investments are handled by a representative who does not consult him on transactions, although Inhofe did instruct the adviser to begin moving his investments from stocks to mutual funds several years ago.
Asked why Inhofe still has money in stocks, Burke produced a letter from the adviser suggesting the stocks are being sold gradually because of tax considerations.
Dots and dashes: Lankford joined several other senators in asking the Trump administration to take action against Nicaragua for human rights violations. ... Mangum Mayor Mary Jane Scott appeared, along with the mayors of Los Angeles, Seattle and Atlanta, before a congressional panel looking into the COVID-19 epidemic’s impact on towns and cities.
