Senate and House negotiators reached agreement late Monday on a defense bill that will provide a 3.1% raise for troops and take several steps toward improving family housing at Tinker and bases around the country.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, co-authored the legislation, which authorizes $738 billion in spending for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
“I worked this year to make military families the focus of this year’s legislation,” Inhofe said. “The result: a 3.1% pay raise for our troops, the largest in a decade, historic reforms to privatized military housing; increased oversight over military families’ relocation and personal property movement; and professional development opportunities for military spouses. By putting military families first, we can strengthen our entire armed forces, as well as increase recruitment and retention.”
U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., who was one of the negotiators on the final version, said, “This legislation provides a historic raise for our men and women in uniform who have put everything on the line to serve our country.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.