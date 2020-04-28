The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 506
Deaths: 32
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 3,410
Deaths: 207
United States
Positive cases: 986,854
Deaths: 56,278
Worldwide
Positive cases: 3,063,814
Deaths: 212,345
Updated 11:30 a.m. April 28
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press
